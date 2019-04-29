Rains cause road closures

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The wet weather we’ve had recently has forced officials in Allen County and Fort Wayne to close a few roads.

Marion Center Road was closed this morning between US 27 and Winchester Road; so was South County Line Road between those same intersections. Parrott Raod was closed between Hartzell and Maplecrest Roads. Bostic Road was also closed between S. Anthony Blvd. Ext. and US 27.

All of the closures are due to high water from Fort Wayne’s rivers. The National Weather Service is calling for at least another inch of rainfall for the area through Wednesday.