Questions surface from residents – What is an “essential business”?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): As Governor Eric Holcomb’s Stay at Home order takes effect, many Hoosiers have questions about exactly what an essential business is.

According to the IN-dot-gov website, grocery stores, supermarkets and stores in retail food distribution, along with public safety, health care, and communications are exempt from the Governor’s order. Restaurants and bars with carryout food capabilities are also exempt. Other businesses include public works, refuse services, Information Technology and businesses that enable or support transportation and logistics. Critical manufacturing is also included as are stores that supply construction and home services.

If you’re in doubt, two resources are available for guidance. The IN-dot-Gov web page, which can be found here. The United States Department of Homeland Security has a more extensive list which can be accessed here.

As always, if you are in doubt as to whether or not you should report to work, contact your employer.