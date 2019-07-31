Questions linger on Fort Wayne crime numbers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry celebrated a drop in violent crime earlier this week, but an investigation finds that crime is actually trending up under his watch.

Monday, the City issued a press release saying that for the first half of 2019, homicides were down nearly 48% and non-fatal shootings down 17% versus the same time period in 2018.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, violent crimes like rapes, homicides, and aggravated assaults are actually up 17% since Henry took office in 2008, with the violent crime rate higher than his first year in office in 7 of his past 11 years on the job.

City officials have added more police officers and partnered with neighborhood leaders in an effort to reverse the trend.

