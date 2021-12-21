Questions linger after boy’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are looking into the death of a 9-year-old boy in Fort Wayne.

According to Fort Wayne’s NBC, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Putnam Street at 1:15pm last Saturday for what was listed as a “juvenile neglect/abuse investigation.”

Shortly after, it was revealed the boy was dead, but details of the investigation have not yet been released. A coroner’s report should be released this week.

Neighbors say they want to know what happened to the child who played with their kids.