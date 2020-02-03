Push dropped for Indiana law requiring youth bicycle helmets

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): An Indiana legislator is dropping his push for a new law requiring all youths to wear protective helmets while riding a bicycle, skateboard or skates on public property.

Safety advocates had backed the proposal that would have given police officers the option to issue tickets with maximum $25 fines to violators under age 18 or impound the riding device until the child is shown to have a proper helmet.

Republican Rep. Randy Frye of Greensburg says he modified his bill to focus on providing free helmets to youths because many legislators considered a helmet requirement “too intrusive.”