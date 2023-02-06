Purple Heart Honor Flight Date Set For Monday, August 7th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Following an extremely successful campaign as the WOWO Penny Pitch recipient last December, Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana has set the date for the special flight honoring purple heart recipients.

Cathy Berkshire with Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana tells WOWO News that the Purple Heart Flight will take place on Monday, August 7th with contracts officially being signed to help with the event.

More information about Honor Flight can be found at hfnei.org as well as the application to go on a future flight.