Purdue University freezes tuition for 6th consecutive year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP): Purdue University will continue to hold tuition costs at 2012 levels through the 2018-19 academic year.

Purdue says school President Mitch Daniels announced the extension of the tuition freeze Monday. Indiana residents’ tuition will remain about $10,000, out-of-state students will pay about $28,800, and international students will pay about $30,800.

Purdue says room and board costs also will remain at 2012-13 levels or lower. It says the frozen costs have also helped lead to a decrease of 30 percent in Purdue student borrowing since 2012. It says the Purdue’s student loan default rate of 1 percent three years after graduation compares with a national average of 7.6 percent.

Daniels also announced Monday that Purdue will offer a 2.5 percent merit raise pool for employees for 2017.