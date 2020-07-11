Purdue startup develops plastic with germ-fighting technology

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): Technology developed at Purdue University changes the composition of injected-molded products, giving them the ability to destroy pathogens on contact.

Antimicrobial technology, marketed commercially as Nouvex, was created by Professor Jeffrey Youngblood of Purdue’s School of Materials Engineering.

He says the technology is positively charged, so it attracts negatively charged pathogens and destroys them.

Youngblood’s Purdue-affiliated startup, Poly Group LLC, just finalized a partnership with Madison-based Royer Corp.

“It is rewarding to see our technology go to the market and help make a difference, particularly during this worldwide pandemic,” Youngblood said.

Royer is a manufacturer of plastic injection molding products, serving a variety of industries.

The company plans to infuse Nouvex material in a variety of custom injection-molded applications such as airline parts, foodservice and hospitality components/disposables, cosmetic applicators, and housewares.

“Given our company’s unique injection molding capabilities, virtually any custom plastic product can be made in antimicrobial material,” said Roger Williams, chief executive officer of Royer.

Williams says a variety of industries could benefit from Nouvex given the safety challenges associated with COVID-19.

Poly Group LLC is located in the Purdue Research Park in New Albany. The antimicrobial technology has been licensed exclusively and globally to Poly Group by the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization.

It’s also registered with the Environmental Protection Agency.