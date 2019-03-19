Purdue shifting to paper straws supplied by Fort Wayne company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue University is getting rid of plastic straws, and a Fort Wayne company will reap the benefits.

The West Lafayette-based school announced the switch on Monday, saying they’ll move to paper straws.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report those paper straws will come from Aardvark Straws of Fort Wayne, which is the only paper straw maker in the US. The straws break down about 45 days after use, and business is very good for the Fort Wayne company thanks to a move by many big companies and schools toward the alternative.

Purdue spokesman Tom Coleman says the change will impact residential dining halls and Purdue retail outlets.