Purdue murder suspect’s legal team files insanity defense motion

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Netowrk Indiana) — Purdue murder suspect Ji Min Sha’s legal team is going for the insanity defense.

Sha’s attorney’s filed the motion Monday and also requested Sha, 22, be examined in order to determine if he’s competent enough to stand trial.

Sha is accused of stabbing his roommate Varun Chheda, 20, in the head and neck with a knife October 5th. Both men were in their dorm room on the campus of Purdue University. Court documents say Sha is the one who called the cops, telling them that his roommate was dead.

A few days later, Sha was walking to the court room alongside jail staff when he told a group of reporters that he was being blackmailed. He was also asked if he had a message for Chheda’s family. Sha’s response: “I’m very sorry.”

Sha’s next court hearing is December 2nd.