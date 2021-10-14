Purdue Fort Wayne will not have vaccine mandate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue Fort Wayne announced that there will not be a vaccine mandate for the spring semester.

The announcement was made to students, faculty and staff Thursday afternoon, calling the move “simply not feasible.”

Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer says the decision took into account the disruption a major policy change would cause for students in the middle of the of an academic year.

The decision was based on recommendations from the PFW Ready Committee, campus surveys, two student town halls, weekly PFW Ready Q&A sessions for faculty and staff and input from the Faculty Senate.

Elsenbaumer says the lack of a vaccine mandate “does not change our commitment to the critical importance of being vaccinated.”

