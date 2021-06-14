Purdue Fort Wayne to update mask protocols

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue Fort Wayne announced Monday that they will lift the face mask requirement on Monday, June 28 for fully vaccinated individuals against COVID-19.

Also, face masks will no longer be required for anyone outdoors on campus. Those who aren’t fully vaccinated should continue to wear face masks indoors.

The university is recommending all students and employees get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Also, they are asking them to complete a brief, anonymous vaccination self-reporting survey here.

The campus adopted a mandatory face mask policy in May of 2020.