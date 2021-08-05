Purdue Fort Wayne to require masks starting Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue Fort Wayne will require face masks indoors starting Monday, Aug. 9.

The university says that this requirement applies to all students, staff, faculty and visitors regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The policy will be re-evaluated on Aug. 20 prior to the start of the fall semester. This is the only major change to plans ahead of the start of the upcoming school year.

Officials cited rising COVID-19 case numbers in the state and in Allen County caused by the Delta variant and the CDC’s new face mask guidance as factors in the decision.