FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue Fort Wayne will relax its mask requirement effective Monday, Feb. 28.

The campus will be mask-optional for many indoor spaces. However, face masks will still be required in all instructional spaces including classrooms, labs and studios.

The mask requirement would be dropped for all areas on campus on Monday, March 21 if COVID-19 cases remain low. the lone exception would be at the campus health clinic, where masks will be required until further notice.