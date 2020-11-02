Purdue Fort Wayne to maintain in-person learning for spring semester

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue University Fort Wayne announced Monday that they will continue to offer mostly in-person classes for the spring 2021 semester.

Some classes will be online or a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning.

“Our goal in maintaining current operations for spring is to create as little disruption as possible for current students and to offer a traditional college experience to students who are joining us for the first time,” Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer said.

The spring semester begins on Jan. 11, and the university says students overwhelmingly prefer to have in-person learning.

Steps set to continue are face mask and social distancing for all buildings on campus and a recommendation for high-density outdoor areas, a distribution of face masks, reconfigured classrooms, hand sanitizer stations, wipes and disinfecting supplies in all classrooms, deep-cleaning and the cancelation or postponement of external rentals and large-scale community events through May 31, 2021.

The university’s plan can be found here.

Priority registration for the spring semester is open for seniors, degree candidates, graduate students, juniors, honors students, student-athletes and students with disabilities. It will be available to sophomores on Nov. 9 and freshmen on Nov. 16.