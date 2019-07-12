Purdue Fort Wayne to expand, purchases old Brown Mackie College property

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Purdue Fort Wayne is expanding.

The university recently purchased another 13 acres, which our partners in news at ABC 21 report is the site of the old Brown Mackie College.

The $3.85-million property is set just southeast of Purdue Fort Wayne’s (PFW) main campus, located at 3000 E. Coliseum Boulevard.

The property will become PFW’s South Campus, with primary plans for the space to include a new home for the Richard T. Doermer School of Business. Plans also call for a new Career Services Center, the Office of Development, the Office of Communications and Marketing, the Small Business Development Center and the Division of Continuing Studies.