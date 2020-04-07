Purdue Fort Wayne Staff Member tests positive for COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Department of Health notified Purdue University Fort Wayne, that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Purdue Fort Wayne Officials say that the individual had limited contact with anyone on campus, and that public health officials have conducted an investigation with the staff member to establish personal contacts, and that each individual has been notified accordingly.

Students, faculty and staff are reminded to practice social distancing, and adhere to Indiana’s ongoing stay at home directive.