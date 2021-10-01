Purdue Fort Wayne seeking student input on possible vaccine mandate

By
Darrin Wright
-
(Photo Supplied)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Right now, COVID-19 vaccinations are not required for students and staff at Purdue Fort Wayne, but that could change soon.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, school officials are evaluating that, after the faculty senate passed a non-binding resolution supporting such a mandate.

A spokesperson says that for now, the university isn’t taking an official position, but they did give students a chance to sound off on the idea during a virtual town hall Thursday night.

Another input session is set for next week.

