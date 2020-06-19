Purdue Fort Wayne open for in-person classes in the fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue Fort Wayne Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer announced Friday that the university will hold in-person classes this fall.

Students will be welcomed back on campus in mid-August, with new measures in place.This includes following best practices and protocols recommended by the CDC and local health officials, the PFW Prepared Committee, and the Protect Purdue Medical Advisory Committee within the Purdue University system.

Faculty and Staff will continue to work remotely through the end of July. Those who are most vulnerable to serious illness will have accommodations for a safe working environment.

Classes may operate on a mix of in-person and online, with classrooms reconfigured for social distancing and cleaned at least twice a day.

All students, faculty and staff are required to wear face masks on campus in every building until further notice. The university will distribute 23,000 cloth masks for free to all students, faculty and staff, with two per person. Social distancing will continue, with signage around campus and hand sanitizer stations will be located in all classrooms and throughout campus buildings. As always, frequent hand washing is encouraged.

A 90-day supply of PPE is also being gathered for departments with labs and clinics.

The university is also inspecting air units and deep cleaning the campus.

The fall semester will run as scheduled, with classes starting on Aug. 24. The spring semester calendar will be announced at a later date.

To view the full plan, click here.