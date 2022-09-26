Purdue-Fort Wayne Offering New Certificate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue Fort Wayne announces new certificate in cultural resource management. According to a release from PFW, the school’s Department of Anthropology and Sociology has gained approval to offer a new certificate in cultural resource management. The curriculum will train students in identifying and investigating cultural resources – such as archaeological and historical sites and artifacts – and in developing plans for their preservation, curation, and ethical use. This certificate is one of only a handful available in the U.S. where most of the training in contract archaeology is tied to graduate degrees in archaeology.