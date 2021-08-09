Purdue Fort Wayne launches record label

“By offering this unique and professional immersion with faculty guidance, students gain an array of tangible professional experiences that directly apply to the occupational and creative environment associated with music, along with entertainment, and the arts,” said Buteyn. “We’re confident Gold Top Music Group will expose the greater Fort Wayne region to the amount of talent and opportunities available at Purdue Fort Wayne, as well as serve as a recruiting tool worldwide.”

Buteyn says the label will generally sign younger, beginning artists to help get their music out there and help them launch their careers.

