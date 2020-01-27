Purdue Fort Wayne launches “Laptop Lab” training

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A local college is launching a new training service for area employers.

Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Division of Continuing Studies has launched its “Laptop Lab.” The school says it allows businesses to provide employees with training classes at their own offices instead of at the college’s campus; employers just sign up for a class with up to 12 employees, and then PFW works to coordinate the training time and details.

“We understand that it’s not always possible for a group of employees to be out of the office at the same time. We also understand the importance of providing teams with the skills and training they need to be more effective in their role,” said Melissa Kurten, director of training outreach. “We’ve always been able to deliver on-site training, but we found very few companies have a computer lab. We saw this barrier and came up with a solution to overcome it.”

Employers just pay a flat fee, and the equipment is provided.

