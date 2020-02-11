Purdue Fort Wayne, Ivy Tech announce dual-enrollment pathway to Purdue degrees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): A new collaboration between Purdue University Fort Wayne and Ivy Tech Community College’s Fort Wayne campus has been established to improve the outcomes for students who ultimately hope to earn a Purdue degree. Leaders from both institutions announced today the creation of Titan to Mastodon Connection, a dual-enrollment program for students who would otherwise be denied admission as a full-time student to Purdue Fort Wayne based on their level of academic achievement in high school.

Available to students applying for the fall 2020 semester and beyond, Titan to Mastodon Connection, which takes its name from the mascots of each institution, will open the door for high school graduates with a GPA between 2.0 and 2.299 to take general education courses at both schools in pursuit of an associate degree. Earned course credits will also be fully transferable so they may be applied toward a bachelor’s degree at Purdue Fort Wayne.

The program is only available to first-time applicants seeking full-time student status who might otherwise be denied admission to Purdue Fort Wayne. These students will be referred directly to Ivy Tech and, upon successful completion of the program, will be guaranteed admittance to Purdue Fort Wayne. Students accepted into the new program will also benefit from financial aid coordination between the two schools.

“Some students who greatly desire a Purdue degree and the high level of achievement it represents need our help finding a more appropriate pathway to success than what has traditionally been available,” said Ronald L. Elsenbaumer, chancellor of Purdue Fort Wayne. “This innovative collaboration between Purdue Fort Wayne and Ivy Tech Fort Wayne leverages the strength and quality of each institution to support students who will benefit from a more effective introduction to higher education.”

Students in the program will experience all the advantages of being a full-time student at each institution. Leaders involved in its development sought this key feature to help students build a greater connection to both school communities. Providing access to the campuses and their standard offerings, including financial aid and student housing, helps promote familiarity and sets the stage for a more comfortable transition to college life.

“Titan to Mastodon Connection sends a strong message that Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Purdue Fort Wayne are dedicated to students who need the additional academic and community support that Ivy Tech is perfectly positioned to provide,” said Jerrilee Mosier, chancellor of Ivy Tech Fort Wayne. “It is one more way that Ivy Tech opens doors to student success and economic development in our region.”

Presently, more than 125 students who have applied to Purdue Fort Wayne for the fall semester would qualify for acceptance into the new program. As it becomes more established, leaders at Purdue Fort Wayne expect that number to grow significantly.

“Our goal for this program is to provide an opportunity for students to take advantage of the academic support services of both universities while providing a more economical entry point to postsecondary education,” said Carl N. Drummond, vice chancellor for academic affairs and enrollment management at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Students and families interested in learning more may contact both schools.