Purdue Fort Wayne issues statement on hate flyers on campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Purdue Fort Wayne officials discovered several flyers, stickers and related items on Saturday morning that they described as threatening to the diverse community that they welcome to the campus. In response to this threat, the university issued the statement below.

Official Statement of PFW

Maintaining a civil, welcoming, and inclusive campus environment is central to Purdue University Fort Wayne’s mission. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are core values of our institution.

This morning, we identified several instances of flyers and stickers posted on university property that are clearly meant to threaten and intimidate members of our very diverse community.

This is unacceptable. Purdue Fort Wayne has no tolerance for this behavior or any speech that is intended to threaten, demean, or marginalize any members of our campus community. We are in the process of removing the remaining materials and investigating their origin.

Purdue Fort Wayne fully endorses and supports the students, faculty, and staff who are rightfully speaking out against any forms of hate.