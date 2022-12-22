Purdue Fort Wayne & Indiana University Fort Wayne Closing Campus Early Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with Purdue University Fort Wayne and IU Fort Wayne are giving students a heads up that the campus will be closing early today because of the incoming winter storm. Officials say the campus will be closing at noon as a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Northeast Indiana from Thursday night through early Saturday. Officials urge students, faculty, staff, and visitors to exercise extreme caution if traveling. They say all on-campus events and activities are also canceled. Essential university personnel should check with their supervisor for additional guidance. They say as the closure is during winter break, all facilities will now be locked from noon Thursday through 7 a.m. on January 3rd.