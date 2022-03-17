Purdue Fort Wayne face mask requirement to end Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue Fort Wayne announced Thursday that the face mask requirement will end on Monday, March 21.

Face masks will then be optional for all students, faculty, staff and visitors. However, face masks will still be required for the Campus Health Clinic and the IU Dental Clinic until further notice.

The move to end the mask mandate comes after the university announced last month that they would loosen the mask requirement for some parts of campus and review the policy after spring break.

University officials say the decision to remove the mask requirement is due to significant declines in COVID-19 cases in Allen County and Indiana. PFW also says there has been no increase in reported cases on campus following spring break.