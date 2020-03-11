Purdue Fort Wayne extends spring break one week due to coronavirus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue Fort Wayne will extend their spring break through March 22 to align with Purdue University’s break due to concerns over COVID-19, or coronavirus.

Faculty and staff will report back to work on March 16 as scheduled.

Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer says the move is to do “everything possible to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors.”

Purdue Fort Wayne will have online or virtual instruction for classes for the foreseeable future.

However, IU Fort Wayne students will have classes as scheduled, with Purdue Fort Wayne classes delayed until March 22.