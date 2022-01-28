Purdue Fort Wayne extends mask requirement through March 18

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue Fort Wayne has extended its mask requirement through March 18, 2022.

Face masks are required inside campus buildings through the Friday at the end of spring break. This applies to all faculty, staff and visitors regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Purdue Fort Wayne has free N95 masks available at the Rhinehart Music Center’s Shatzlein Box Office by showing a campus ID. Hours are Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Students may also pick up free N95 masks at the Student Housing Clubhouse.

The face mask requirement will be revisited in March.