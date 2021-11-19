Purdue Fort Wayne extends mask requirement through end of year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A face mask requirement at Purdue Fort Wayne has been extended through the end of the year.

School officials decided to extend the requirement inside campus buildings Thursday, citing their most recent review of COVID-19 data in Allen County and across Indiana and other factors and finding “no evidence-based reason to suspend the current protocol.”

The rule applies to all students, faculty, staff, and visitors – regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

People can lower their masks when eating, drinking, or in a closed office or a personal workspace away from others.