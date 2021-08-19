Purdue Fort Wayne extends mask requirement for two more weeks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue Fort Wayne announced Thursday that they have extended their temporary indoor mask requirement for another two weeks.

Officials say this is due to no discernable improvement in COVID-19 numbers across the area. The extension will now have a re-evaluation on Friday, Sept. 3. The mask requirement was first enacted on Aug. 9.

The mask requirement calls for all students, staff, faculty and visitors to wear face masks indoors while on campus. That rule also applies to any outside groups using campus buildings.