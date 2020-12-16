Purdue Fort Wayne expecting drop in enrollment, budget cuts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue University Fort Wayne could be looking at cuts due to a sizable drop in enrollment.

School officials are projecting a 10% drop in enrollment, which could lead to a $3-million shortfall for the spring semester, according to the Journal Gazette.

Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer said that while the situation with COVID-19 is “a hiccup” for operations, the school is preparing for the fall 2021 semester to be “back to normal.”

Purdue Fort Wayne employees also won’t be getting a $750 COVID-19 bonus that Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced for staff on the main campus in West Lafayette, due to financial concerns.