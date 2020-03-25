Purdue Fort Wayne creates student relief fund

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Purdue University Fort Wayne has created a COVID-19 Student Relief Fund for the students who are now without jobs.

PFW says approximately nine out of 10 students at the school need to work to cover their education and living expenses.

A large number of students saw their source of employment vanish and are now feeling financial hardships.

“For members of our campus community, especially those who successfully juggle everything that comes with being a full-time student, the loss of a job makes a crisis situation like this that much tougher,” said Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer, Purdue University Fort Wayne.

The school says key areas of need for these students include securing assistance with food, rent, and medical expenses.

This initiative is managed by the Office of Student Affairs. Donations of any amount may be made online at this link.