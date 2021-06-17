Purdue Fort Wayne commencement returns to Coliseum tomorrow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Friday will mark the first time since May 2019 that graduates of Purdue University Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne will walk across the stage at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum as part of a formal rite of passage observed 52 times before.

To accommodate graduates from the two most recent academic years, Purdue Fort Wayne will host two commencement ceremonies.

The first begins at noon and will be for graduating students from the Richard T. Doermer School of Business; the College of Engineering, Technology, and Computer Science; Indiana University Fort Wayne Health Sciences; the College of Professional Studies; and the College of Visual and Performing Arts. Doors open to the public at 11:15 a.m.

The second begins at 7 p.m. and will be for all master’s programs and the College of Arts and Sciences. Doors open to the public at 6:15 p.m.

Both ceremonies will also be livestreamed.

“This is such a special milestone for all involved,” said Ronald L. Elsenbaumer, chancellor, Purdue University Fort Wayne. “It celebrates the hard work of students who have earned Purdue University and Indiana University degrees, which is no small task. We take great pride in bringing back a level of formality that matches the significance of the achievement.”

Approximately 775 graduates are expected to take part in Friday’s ceremonies, which will also be the final joint commencement exercises for the universities. The first took place in 1967.