Purdue Fort Wayne cancels Spring 2020 commencement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue Fort Wayne Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer announced this morning that the university has canceled its 2020 commencement ceremonies.

In a letter posted to the school’s website, Elsenbaumer says the move applies to all graduates receiving Purdue University or Indiana University degrees.

“I know this is a huge disappointment for our graduating students and their families, as ceremonies like commencement signify the achievement of milestones in our lives,” he writes. “We share your sadness and disappointment.”

“Given the public health precautions and uncertainties, including social distancing and stay-at-home orders, we came to the conclusion that canceling the event is the right thing to do—the responsible thing to do—to ensure the health and safety of our students, their families, and the broader university community.”

All graduates will be receiving their diplomas in the mail in the coming weeks. All 2019-20 graduates will also have the opportunity to participate in next year’s commencement, set for May 12th, 2021.