Purdue Fort Wayne announces housing rates, configurations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The Purdue University Board of Trustees has approved amended housing rates and room configurations for its Fort Wayne campus. The plan aims to provide up to 64 more beds and lower the per-student cost from $8,300 to $5,420 for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The university says current two-bedroom, two-bathroom deluxe units will be adapted to house four students.

The university housing is currently at capacity, and if more beds are needed, standard two-bedroom units can also be reconfigured to create nearly 144 beds and lower the per-student cost for those units to $4,316 for the academic year.

Rates for units that are not reconfigured will remain flat, according to the university.