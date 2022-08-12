Mid-summer is an excellent time to reassess your farm’s financial position. Upon updating your production costs for actual input usage and prices along with a mid-season yield estimate you can generate a more accurate projection of your farm’s breakeven prices than was possible earlier in the season. The Center’s Purdue Crop Cost & Return Guide is an Excel spreadsheet tool you can use to help make the process easy. The tool is preloaded with generic estimates of both variable and overhead costs, but you should update it with your own information to generate accurate breakeven estimates. Having a better grip on your breakeven prices can help guide marketing decisions for the unpriced portion of your 2022 crops in addition to helping you to review your financial position. Check out the guide and download the spreadsheet at https://ag.purdue.edu/commercialag/home/