Public meeting for Broadway and Taylor Corridors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne invites residents to attend a public meeting for an overview of possible improvements to the Broadway and Taylor corridors.

The meeting will be at Electric Works on Wednesday June 7th at 6 p.m. Free parking is available for two hours in the Electric Works parking garage or the surface lot south of the building.

American Structurepoint is completing the study survey for the improvements. The project is anticipated to include a new single lane roundabout at the intersection of Broadway and Taylor, improved pedestrian facilities, traffic calming features, new lighting, new road surface and landscaping. The City anticipates applying for federal funding to help complete the project.

A team from Public Works will be at the meeting to discuss an overview of why the project is needed. There will be open discussion with the public for both questions and input on the project.