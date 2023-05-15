Public invited to Pontiac Street Market engagement open house

Fort Wayne, Ind. (City of Fort Wayne News Release) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Neighborhood Planning and Activation Workgroup is inviting residents and nearby business owners to provide feedback on preferred products and services offered at the highly anticipated Pontiac Street Market, a full-service grocery store in southeast Fort Wayne at 918. E. Pontiac St. The goal of these events is to encourage the community to share their input for the future of the store.

The series of open house engagements will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday, May 16

Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Avenue

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

Faith United Methodist Church, 207 East Dewald Street

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 18

Weisser Park Elementary School, 902 Colerick Street

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Light refreshments will be provided while supplies last. For questions about accessibility or to request accommodations, please call 311.