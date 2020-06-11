Public invited to “All In Allen” discussion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Are you “All In”?

Anyone who works or lives in Allen County is being invited to participate in a Facebook Live discussion about the future of Allen County this coming Monday.

Fort Wayne Public Information Officer Mary Tyndall tells WOWO News they’ll be seeking input on the “All In Allen” comprehensive plan from 6pm to 7pm:

“A comprehensive plan is developed approximately once every ten years for a community and it sets a roadmap for where a community wants to go on a broad range of topics,” Tyndall explains.

You can find out more at AllInAllen.org, and you can find the livestream details here.