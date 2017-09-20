Public input favors rebuilding Homestead High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It looks like there’s some public support for rebuilding Homestead High School.

The Southwest Allen County Schools Board last night reviewed some of the feedback it got from five community meetings held over the past month. The meetings were over whether to renovate or flat-out rebuild Homestead High School, focusing on two funding options: with, or without, a property tax referendum.

The Journal Gazette reports that out of nearly 150 people who attended those meetings, the majority wants a new school to be built, but there’s no consensus on how it’ll be paid for. People were also concerned about how likely a 20-or-30-year referendum would be successful.

The board has to make a decision by January to get the issue onto the May ballot.