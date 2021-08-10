Public hearings set for Indiana Michigan Power proposed rate increase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Dates are set for upcoming hearings on a proposed rate hike of nearly $10 a month.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) will hold public hearings on Aug. 24 in South Bend and Sept. 7 in Fort Wayne.

The South Bend meeting will be held at the Century Center Recital Hall located at 120 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The Fort Wayne hearing will take place at Purdue University Fort Wayne in the Walb Student Union Classic Ballroom at 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd. Both hearings will start at 6 p.m., with the public encouraged to arrive by 5:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, customers can submit written comments through Oct. 5 via the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) here, by emailing uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov or by mail:

Public Comments

Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor

115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Comments must include your name, mailing address and reference “IURC Cause No. 45576” or Indiana Michigan Power.

RELATED: Michigan Power seeking rate hike of nearly $10 per month

I&M is seeking to raise rates by 6.5 percent, or nearly $10 per month for the average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. They are also seeking to raise the monthly residential customer charge from $15 to $20.