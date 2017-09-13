Public hearing scheduled over I&M rate hike request

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The public will get to weigh in on a proposed 20% rate hike for Indiana Michigan Power customers.

The utility proposed the increase back in July, saying it would help pay for higher operating costs and cover the cost of some capital improvements, while bringing in an additional $263-million in revenue.

The monthly service charge for small business customers would go from almost $10 to $19, and the average monthly residential bill would go up a little more than $25 by January 2019.

The state’s Office of Utility Consumer Counselor will be holding a public hearing on October 10th at 6pm at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in downtown Fort Wayne, although you’re advised to get there by 5:45pm.

There will also be hearings in South Bend and Muncie.