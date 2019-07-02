Public Hearing on I&M rate hike request set for July 16

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A public hearing is coming up in Fort Wayne over a proposed Indiana Michigan Power rate increase.

The Office of Utility Consumer Counselor will be reviewing I&M’s request for an 11.75% increase that would raise the average monthly electric bill from around $142 to $163, with a $4.50 hike to the monthly residential customer service charge.

The Fort Wayne-based utility says the rate increase is due to increases in operating and maintenance costs, as well as the expiration of municipal utility wholesale contracts next year.

A public hearing for input on the case will be held July 16th at 6pm in the Walb Union Classic Ballroom at Purdue Fort Wayne.