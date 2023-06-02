Public forum set for proposed income tax increase to fund new jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Leaders from Allen County met with U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty on Friday to provide updates on plans for a new Allen County Jail.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that Leichty said he is happy with the new jail location on Meyer Road, but wants more details about the final design.

He also wants more details on how the jail will be funded and set a date for a public forum to hear from the community about a proposed income tax increase to fund the build.

That forum is set for Wednesday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Citizen’s Square.