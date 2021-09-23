Public comments suspended for now at Northwest Allen County Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Northwest Allen County School’s Board will not allow public comment at board meetings for now.

The school’s board of trustees announced yesterday that they are suspending comments – although members of the public are still able to attend the meetings. The board cited safety concerns that have been reported to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Lawsuits are pending against the school board, Governor Holcomb and the county and state health departments over COVID-19 protocols.

NACS School Board pauses public comment at meetings

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021) –The Board of School Trustees for Northwest Allen County Schools is pausing public comment at its meetings pending the assessment, design and implementation of an enhanced safety plan for its meetings due to safety concerns reported to the Board by the Allen County Police Department. The NACS School Board is committed to resuming public comment when it is confident that public comment can occur in a safe manner.

