Public Comment Resumes At NACS Meetings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): About two dozen people sat quietly in an elementary school cafeteria Monday as their elected leaders conducted Northwest Allen County Schools business without incident or interruption.

According to the Journal Gazette, the respectful tone continued as four audience members approached the microphone and addressed the five-member school board in person for the first time in months. The board which has attracted disruptive, unruly audiences in the last year, shifted to a virtual format back on October 13th, and it held its first meeting without public comment on September 27th. The board restructured its meetings because of increased safety concerns during and after meetings.

Those wishing to speak were told public comment would be limited to 30 minutes unless extended by a majority of the board, with each person limited to two minutes.