Public Art Master Plan draft to be unveiled August 19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The draft recommendations of the Public Art Master Plan will be revealed by the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission.

The reveal will take place at Hop River Brewing, located at 1515 Harrison Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 19.

Anyone is welcome to attend, including those under 21-years-old. The open house will allow those who attend to review the draft recommendations and also give feedback on the plan.

Consultants and members of the City’s Public Art Commission will be on hand to answer questions and discuss ideas.

The master plan lays out a comprehensive vision for public artworks, like murals, sculptures, and programs for the present and the future that will help define locations and prospects appropriate for Fort Wayne and its neighborhoods. The plan will show guiding principles for developing and sustaining Fort Wayne’s collections of public artwork that supports collaboration, diversity, economic vitality and the highest levels of creativity.

The Public Art Commission, City of Fort Wayne Community Development Division and Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne all partnered to develop the plan.

Consultants from Designing Local of Columbus, Ohio have also been working on the plan. They have received input from local residents through an interactive website, an online-survey, conversations with stakeholders and neighborhood meetings.

After the open house, the master plan will be revised based on the feedback they have received. Once that has been completed, the final recommendations will be presented to the Public Art Commission.

For more information on the open house and the master plan, click here.