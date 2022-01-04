Public Art Commission seeking input for future project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Art Commission is looking for your input on future projects.

Specifically, those who live in the northeast part of town are invited and encouraged to take an online survey – which you can find here – to share their thoughts on types and potential locations for public artwork. The survey will be open until January 31st.

The Commission has received $50,000 from the Northeast Quadrant Investing in Neighborhoods Now Committee to fund the project.