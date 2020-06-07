Protests continue in downtown Fort Wayne peacefully

FORY WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): In a marked contrast to last weekend’s violent protests, which caused thousands of dollars in damage and resulted in law enforcement deploying tear gas and making several arrests, last night’s continued protest sparked by the death of George Floyd, was peaceful.

Sergeant Sofia Rosales-Scatena says about 100 people gathered in front of the Allen County Courthouse during the afternoon and that they protested without incident before marching to the Martin Luther King Bridge and dispersing at about 9:45 P.M.