Protesters Denounce Leaked Draft Regarding Potential ‘Roe V. Wade’ Overturn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More than 100 people gathered Sunday along South Clinton Street in front of the Allen County Courthouse to protest what they believe will be an inevitable overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to The Journal Gazette, the protest was a response to last week’s leaked opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that would move the abortion debate to the states. Sunday’s crowd included people of various ages and social status. The mood was described as tense at times, when a few counter protesters confronted the larger group. Signs included slogans such as “Pro Roe,” “Living Women Matter More Than Potential Babies,” “So Much for Separation of Church and State” and “Abort Religion from Our Government.”